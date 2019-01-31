I've come to believe that there isn't anything in the world with which someone can't or won't find fault. Nothing! Now, there's a lot to find fault with our current president — lots! But the following critical view bears out my assurance: He's being criticized for "trying to keep a campaign promise." How 'bout that? Isn't that what politicians are suppose to do, keep their promises? Isn't that what we all ought to do? Probably not too late to add a promise or two to your New Year's resolutions. Then keep them!
Don Weaver
Midtown
