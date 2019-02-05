The fairest way to elect the POTUS would be to keep the Electoral College and, as others have noted, proportion each state’s electoral vote to the state’s popular vote, as some states already do. This way there would be no winner take all and each candidate would get some of a state’s electoral votes. Thus, big states would not totally dominate based on population and small states would not have an undue influence. No constitutional amendment would be required if all states agree to use proportional voting.
Raymond Silverstein
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.