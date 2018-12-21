I would like to be able to list all of the members of the administration that have left or are leaving under ethical or criminal investigations. There are too many for me to memorize amidst the constant flood of scandals, lies and misdirection coming out of the White House. Trump promised to drain the swamp. I do not see the benefits of his promise. I see widespread abuses of power and systematic attempts to disassemble our trust in our government and the actual government.
He has filled important positions with people that have direct conflicts of interests with their positions. They have committed crimes and when caught, resign to evade prosecution. Why do they get a pass? Name one private executive that can resign to evade prosecution. When will his supporters admit they made a serious mistake? Maybe never. Today, there are Nixon supporters that insist Nixon was framed.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.