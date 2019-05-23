I spent 28 years as a federal criminal prosecutor, weighing evidence and deciding whether charges should be brought. I recently joined more than 900 former prosecutors who agree that the evidence described in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report would lead prosecutors to bring obstruction of justice charges against President Trump, who should not be above the law. The full letter is at dojalumniletter.com. The president was explicitly not cleared of any charges by the report. Rather, Mueller presented at least 10 instances in which the President tried to obstruct justice by improperly and intentionally interfering with the investigation itself. The Special Counsel's investigation revealed a pattern of President Trump ordering his aides to lie and create false documents to hide the truth. Congress has the Constitutional responsibility to hold the President accountable and should begin with hearings to follow the facts in the Mueller report.
Kendra McNally, Retired Assistant United States Attorney
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.