The poorest Arizonans are at risk of losing health benefits as a result of Medicaid work requirements Arizona is seeking to implement as part of its waiver application pending before the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). If implemented, these work requirements would mandate Arizona Medicaid enrollees submit their employment information as a condition of receiving health benefits through the program.
As long-time health care advocates, we believe work requirements run counter to the Medicaid program’s core value of providing care for low-income populations. Thankfully a federal court recently struck down similar work requirements implemented in Kentucky, allowing Kentuckians in need to continue to receive their health benefits without interruption.
We hope this court decision sets a precedent for all state work requirements pending before the federal government, including Arizona’s, as the health of the most vulnerable Americans depends on it.
DONNA CHRISTENSEN, M.D., FORMER MEMBER OF CONGRESS
CONSUMERS FOR QUALITY CARE BOARD
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Donna Christensen
Catharpin, Va.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.