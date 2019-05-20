The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge supports the greatest variety of plant and animal life in the arctic. It is a majestic place, home to caribou, polar bears, wolves, muskoxen, Dall sheep, arctic foxes, valuable salmon and nearly 200 species of migratory birds.
The coastal plain of the refuge is critical for these animals. It is a nursery for thousands of calving caribous in the spring, nesting migratory birds in the summer, and polar bears in the winter. This unique place is on the forefront of impacts from climate change.
We must restore protections to stop destructive oil exploration and drilling and the “Arctic Cultural and Coastal Plain Protection Act,” which passed in the U.S. House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee does just that.
Thank you Congressman Raul Grijalva for supporting the "Arctic Cultural and Coastal Plain Protection Act.” It’s past time to protect the Arctic. The full House should show their support by passing this important legislation.
Helen Wilson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.