What an awesome concept. A federal holiday on voting day. Protecting people's right to vote more early voting, making it easier for all Americans to vote. But Mitch McConnell and his party, famous for voter suppression, believes this is a "power grab" and vast left-wing conspiracy. Wow. Unbelievable that the former party of Lincoln now works so hard to keep people from voting for the simple reason that they can no longer win by appealing to their narrow and limited base. The For The People Act introduced by the newly elected Democratic House is a great bill that should be supported by everyone who believes that voting is sacred and has to be protected.
James Robinett
Southwest side
