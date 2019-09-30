PSEUDO-AMERICANS
The Declaration of Independence says, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Lift, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
The First Amendment says, “Congress shall make no laws respecting the establishment of religion, or petitioning the free exercise thereof, or abridging freedom of speech or the press; or the right to assemble and peacefully petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
The Pledge of Allegiance has the words, “one nation, under God, with Liberty and Justice for all.”
Insisting exercising your rights at the expense of preventing others from exercising those same rights is an affront to the above-mentioned documents.
The words and actions of Trump, many of his supporters including governor Ducey, in their approach to people who believe differently than they do ignore and offend the very foundation of our nation.
They are, at best, Pseudo-Americans.
Dr. Leonard Rudnick (Retired)
North side
