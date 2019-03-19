I am an 84-year-old “Yellow Dog Democrat” (look it up). As such I have always voted for the Democrat running for president. But, never before have I voted in an election for president more important then I will in 2020.
I hope my fellow Democratic friends will control their feelings and their comments. Taking slams at fellow Democrats because they aren’t quite where you are on every issue, or unnecessarily bringing up personally sensitive issues plays into the hands of the evil we are confronting.
We must pull together for our nation.
Sidney Owsowitz
Northwest side
