Re: the Aug. 1 article "US says driving would be riskier if fuel standards were tougher."
The Trump administration must think most Americans just fell off the turnip truck. Who in their right mind would think that if we drive bigger, heavier cars and trucks that get worse gas mileage and cost us more in fuel costs that we won’t drive our vehicles and therefore will be safer? That is about the stupidest thing I have heard.
Why don’t we just charge more for airplane fuel, so the airlines won’t fly as many planes then there will be fewer crashes and we will be safer. That makes about the same amount of sense — NOT. This is not about safety — it is about reversing the Obama tough fuel standards and making more money for big business, Trump’s government cronies and oil companies.
Barbara Allen
Marana
