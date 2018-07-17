A transcript of the Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump meeting was just released.
Trump: Hey, Vlad. How ya doin'? It’s been too long.
Putin: I’m happy to see you, too, brother Don. Nice job on the trade wars. Just like I drew it up. But what’s with indicting 12 of my guys?
Trump: Sorry Vlad, this isn’t Russia. There are some things I can’t control… yet.
Putin: Can’t you just fire someone?
Trump: That worked once; I don’t think I can get away with it again. How about this? Have your guys plead guilty and I’ll pardon them.
Putin: You can do that?
Trump: I pardoned Joe Arpaio, didn’t I?
Putin: OK. Nice start on NATO, by the way. But you’ve only got six years to get rid of it.
Trump: Six years?
Putin: Da. Didn’t I tell you? You’re going to win the 2020 election.
Trump: By a landslide this time?
Jim Walworth
Northeast side
