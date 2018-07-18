Re: the July 18 column "Local Russia experts startled by Trump's showing in Helsinki."
When practically all politicians questioned why president Trump did not discuss Ukraine with Putin and totally avoided the topic in his retracted comments, the question looms great: Have you, Mr. President, accepted the illegal occupation of Crimea, a territory of a sovereign Ukrainian nation and the illegal support of Russian invasion of Eastern Ukraine?
Apologists like John Willerton of the University of Arizona apparently accepts this because he views Putin “sympathetically.” Stalin hoodwinked President Roosevelt in Yalta and it took 50 years to undo the Soviet map of Europe. Mr. President, do not fall in the same trap. Putin is a successor to Stalin and is doing everything to recreate the Soviet state.
Ihor Kunasz
Oro Valley
