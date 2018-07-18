Looking at the big picture at what's happening in our country concerning the roll-back of environmental, educational, financial and civil-rights legislation and regulations, all of which were initially enacted to protect our citizens, it seems crystal-clear to me why: whatever it is that Putin has over Trump, it is working.
Trump has dispatched cabinet members to weaken or dismantle the departments they oversee. This is threatening our democracy from within, something Putin has had his eye on from the start. With Russian cyber attacks influencing much of our social media during the election, ultimately resulting in Trump's surprising election, Putin now has the ultimate tool with which to disassemble everything that is good and right and strong about America: the president of the United States himself!
Judy Constantine
West side
