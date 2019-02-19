Re: the Feb. 17 column "In business, capitalism quashes discrimination."
Diego Rivera's opinion piece that capitalism quashes discrimination seems incredibly over-simplistic. Would capitalism have prevented the horrors of the Holocaust, a century of lynchings in the southern US, the relocation of Navajos in the trail of tears, the murder of Matthew Shephard or the internment of Japanese Americans in WW2 camps.
If anything, it seems like what many people call "socialism" has been the greatest quasher of discrimination. Affirmative action, legislation on civil rights, employment protection, women's suffrage, and more recently DACA have been the true champions of democracy. Without them disadvantaged classes would have no business options and gay people may never find someone to bake their wedding cake.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
