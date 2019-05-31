DO WE UNDERSTAND WHAT HAS HAPPENED? Do we realize that a foreign power, our bitter enemy, Russia, has interfered in one of our sacred institutions, our free elections? And, that they will continue to do this until they are stopped by a determined citizenry? Shouldn't we be upset and angry? Shouldn't our government take every measure to make sure this doesn't happen ever again? Shouldn't we insist that our leaders take strong action immediately? What kind of spineless cowards are we? Do we get it? Is it all just political? Just two sides? Shouldn't there just be ONE SIDE...THE AMERICAN SIDE?
Ray Lindstrom
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.