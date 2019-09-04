Why do you support a man who has broken at least half of the Ten Commandments? To me this seems blatant hypocrisy. (this question is to get people to think instead of reacting to "authority").
trump has these people completely bamboozled. he knows how to make the “right noises” so that he seems on their side. he isn’t; he’s only on Donald’s side. Trump is a narcissistic demented psychopath and pathologic liar. All his efforts to “Make America Great” have had the opposite effect. Everything he has done has made our country the laughingstock of the world. his tariffs, etc., are ruining the US economy.
The non-capitalization is deliberate.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
