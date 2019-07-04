“Race Cards” that is? The most recent players in what seems to be a never ending game are three millionaire, professional members of the NFL. One was able to get Nike to withdraw the release of its latest sneaker because of the original American flag on the heal. Reminded him of slavery. Another in viewing a photo of the White House administrative staff expressed the view that “you can’t meet the diverse needs of the people when those who represent them are not diverse themselves.” Ignoring the whiteness of those who helped bring an end to slavery...or passed the Civil Right Act before any of the three were born. And finally, suggesting when viewing the death of a father and daughter that the American dream has become an American nightmare. Clear to see where each of them is coming from. But why continue to go there? Question: So what’s in your hand?
Don Weaver
Midtown
