Who doesn’t deserve quality healthcare? The 25 year old waiting tables? The 55 year old whose job was eliminated? The unemployed millennial ? Which ones don’t deserve a long and healthy, pain-free life? Who shouldn’t receive the prescription medications they need? Would your decision matter if one of these people were your son or your mother? Many tell us we can’t afford quality healthcare for all, so what criteria shall we use to pick the winners and the losers? Historically, wealthy people have had the best healthcare. Others went into debt or sold their homes to get the care they needed. Still others went without preventive checkups or needed medications and surgeries, leaving them with shortened lives or lives filled with pain. We are the richest nation in the world and the land of equal opportunity so...how should we choose? Who would you choose?
Ron Andrea
SaddleBrooke
