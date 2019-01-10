Re: the Jan. 10 letter to the editor "Showing respect for the president."
The letter claimed that just because you dislike the president doesn’t mean you can disrespect him. In other words, one must respect the president no matter what. I’ve always believed in the premise that respect must be earned. Anyone can foster disrespect by their actions, words or behavior — whether president or common citizen. No one can command or demand respect. It is not an inherent given for any position or title.
In the case of the POTUS, who himself is probably among the top three most disrespectful people on earth, there has been little show of respect-worthy behavior. I see no criteria for respect in his continual lying, bully behavior, demeaning attitude and actions towards women, pomposity and arrogance, and name-calling and denigration of anyone that disagrees with him. Respectful people generally garner respect. Trump has earned any disrespect that has come his way; no one can decree he be respected because he happens to be the president. It doesn’t work that way.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
