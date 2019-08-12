The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed “The Raise the Wage Act” to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 by the year 2025.
There is no place in America where a full-time worker making the federal minimum wage of $7.25 can afford the basic essentials - that’s unacceptable. Raising the minimum wage means young working class Americans can save for their first home, it means not having to choose between rent and groceries or rent and medicine. A 15 dollar federal minimum wage means that Americans can afford the basic essentials AND put money towards their prosperity and not just get by.
The American public strongly supports raising the minimum wage and so should Senator Martha McSally. The Senate should listen to Americans across the country: vote and pass “The Raise the Wage Act”!
- Arizona State Senator
Legislative District 26
Juan Mendez
Juan Mendez
