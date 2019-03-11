First, I did serve in Viet Nam, I am registered Independent and I don’t wear a MAGA hat. I find it interesting that you published a letter deriding President Trump for his bone spurs and lack of military service. The writer conveniently forgot the lack of military service and lack of intestinal fortitude by President Clinton, Vice-President Biden and Senator Schumer. I would submit that none of them could find the meaning of service without a dictionary and an aide to operate it.

David Germain

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

