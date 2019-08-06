The Federal Reserve just rolled back interest rates for the first time since 2008. Interest rate decreases have occurred in the past due to a weakening economy which is in sharp contrast to the hot air about the so called "great" economy coming from Washington.
The recent tax break for the middle class was politically advertised as stimulative to the economy but it has failed mainly because most of the benefits went to the top 1% along with corporations. These tax breaks were just another round of the scam of trickle down tax policy, which benefits nobody but those at the top and the political donor class.
In years to come we will hear from the same politicians who pushed this tax scam to also complain about deficits they created. Their solution will be to reduce Social Security and Medicare benefits while pumping increased billions to an already bloated defense budget.
Todd Smyth
Green Valley
