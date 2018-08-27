As a former registered Republican voter turned Democrat I can tell you with certainty that I never voted for Sen. McCain as his political views were very different than mine. That being said, I can also say this: I found him to be a man of integrity who placed country first. I always thought that he would have made a much better president than George W. Bush, and he would have made a better president than the person who currently occupies the White House, by an order of magnitude.
Richard Govern
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.