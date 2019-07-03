In addition to the physician perspective, I wanted to add that I’m very grateful for my abortions. I was a failure at birth control and I would have been a failure as a parent. The only bad experience I had was a bunch of people in the parking lot yelling at me that I was a murderer. I must also share how grateful I am for having had the privilege to have my son. He wasn’t planned, either, and I was terrified – but the timing was right. So – as someone who has experience with both situations, I have to say that a first trimester abortion is not a disaster or a failure. And, while having a child is a lifetime of work of which I know nobody who would trade it for the world; carrying a pregnancy is dangerous and may negatively affect you and your child physically and or emotionally for the rest of your lives.
Cynthia Duncan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.