Re: the September 18 article "Our nation's veterans deserve better than 'Medicare for All'."
As a veteran, I appreciate his support for veterans’ access to appropriate healthcare. However, having worked in both military and civilian hospitals, I believe care in (single payer) DoD/VA facilities is above average. Having doctors motivated to serve their patients, not enriching themselves, makes a difference in the quality and cost of care.
The United States healthcare system is widely known as the highest cost and lowest performing in the industrialized world. Almost any other system would be better and cheaper. So, why not look at other models?
Because those who profit from this system fight to keep it!
With some doctors gaming the system (and all avoiding malpractice claims), insurance companies minimizing their costs, drug companies rewarding shareholders not patients, lawyers on TV ads, our system is plagued by profiteers. Also, "computerized" medicine is crowding out patient-centered care.
We can do better for our vets, and everyone else. We will, when Congress has the same healthcare as everyone else.
Mark Day
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.