Let me preface my remarks by saying that it is virtually impossible not to express personal bias as a journalist. That being said, I believe that it is irresponsible for a person who calls himself/herself a journalist to promote any of their conclusions on any subject, except on the Opinion page. The reporter's job is to document the facts, and to let the reader make up their minds. Otherwise, the lack of veracity of the media source can be questioned, and tabloid journalism might result.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.