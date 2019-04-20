Re: the April 15 letter "Current state of US leads to a sad ending."
We are a country of immigrants or descendants of immigrants. They come for many reasons, either fleeing poverty, violence, political suppression or just seeking a better life for themselves and their families. Those with no skills or assets work at whatever menial jobs Americans don't want to do, whether cleaning toilets or picking crops. They sometimes come in waves, like the Irish during the potato famine or refugees after WWII, or the current wave fleeing poverty and violence in central America. Some came involuntarily as slaves. They all contributed to the "200 year noble experiment." Why does the author fear that the current wave will be any different and somehow end the "noble experiment"? One wonders where the author's ancestors immigrated from and what kind of reception they received from those already here?
Morton Smith
Foothills
