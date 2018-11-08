Really? Your first priority is to investigate the President's tax returns? How juvenile!
With a wave of Hondurans heading to the border, no action on Immigration Reform?
With the Affordable Care Act heading for insolvency, no action on a new health care?
With the quality of education and teacher pay in the tank this is the best you can do?
If you are truly fed up with partisan politics, then start your terms on the right agenda, not the bully tactics you have accused the other side of.
Your record of office starts today, how will you be judged at the end of your term?
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
