Re: the June 22 article "Figure out which aid programs work, and fewer migrants may come north."
Juan Orlando Hernandez, President of Honduras---Honduras being one of the impoverished Central American countries well-represented in the unprecedented flow of refugees to our borders---today has loosed 25,000 of his military troops upon his own people as they demonstrate against his authoritarian regime. Among other egregious acts, he has announced his intention to privatize education, healthcare, and pensions.
Is there a lesson here? Could it be that the conditions present in Honduras are the very same that we see threatening to ascend here in the U.S, under the current administration in the face of historic corporate strength and congressional weakness? Could the reluctance to name our own flaws be creating an impediment to our ability to honestly address the crisis at our southern border?
Mary Kierzek
Midtown
