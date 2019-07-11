Re: Fizsimmons cartoon spot-on, sort of (Letters, June 25).
The author sates his opinion that only U.S. citizens should be counted in determining the number of congressional districts allotted to each state.
Fine. That’s his opinion and he’s certainly entitled to it.
However, he then goes on to say, “With over 500,000 migrants arriving at our border since the beginning of the year, I can just imagine some NGO registering them to vote while they wait for asylum hearings. Why don’t we just let the people of Honduras and Guatemala vote in open elections?”
Mr. Engle, although I know you along with millions of others believe differently, non-citizens, including those awaiting asylum hearings, are NOT allowed to vote in any state.
As Daniel Patrick Moynihan once put it, you’re entitled to your own opinion, but not to your own facts.
Roger Voelker
Southeast side
