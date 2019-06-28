Re: the June 26 article "Gay men need to be feminists, too."
The opinion and analysis article by Rich Benjamin was an outstanding example of self searching in a cultural and political context to sharpen one's focus on both present day reality and the possibility of action toward positive change. In general men in the United States, straight, gay, bisexual or otherwise, are still at an advantage over women in business, jobs, salaries and status. It is time for all men, and all women, to stand up against sexism and to push forward the goals of feminism, as well as full gender equality, in this country and around the world. We occupy our space in the world not separately but together.
Dr. Richard Bradley
Foothills
