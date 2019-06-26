In defense of my letter regarding abortion, I did not miss the religious and political implications of the subject. I ignored them.
I try to keep my letters clear, factual, logical and devoid of finger pointing. The conclusion is left up to the reader. I do not attempt to change anybody’s mind. I just suggest an alternative viewpoint.
I am tired of the vicious, rambling letters that try to twist any subject into an attack upon those who hold politically, religiously, or ethnically diverse views.
I wish others felt the same.
Betty Bohm
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.