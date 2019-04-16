Re: the April 9 article "Huffman, other parents to offer pleas in scheme."
I was heartened to read that Felicity Huffman and other prominent well to do parents have agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions bribery scam. What they have done amounts to nothing more than stealing opportunities from students who make straight A's throughout school, such as my niece, simply because they come from middle class families who can not afford to shell out that kind of money. The elite take enough from middle class Americans. Do they have to take away our opportunities and our future, as well?
Debra Jackley
Midtown
