Regarding the January 26th "Another View," I wholeheartedly agreed with the artist's sentiment that the quick jump to judgment because of what one wears is emblematic and abhorrent. Yes, labeling these children as bigots simply because of what they wear is inherently wrong and should be avoided at all times. I'm quite appalled though at the apparent cluelessness and tone deafness the cartoon represents. The artist appears to be completely unaware that people of color are subjected to this type of pre-judgment every day, and are regularly identified and judged as "criminal" based solely on the color of their skin.
Understand, I'm in full agreement with the sentiment. It's just that when put in perspective and applied to society, the outrage is incredibly tone deaf and demonstrates gaslighting and "mansplaining" at its best.
Here are multiple aphorisms that I wish would apply:
"Innocent until proven guilty."
"Never judge a book by its cover."
"Practice what you preach."
Maybe we can agree on that.
David Brown
Marana
