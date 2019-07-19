RE: the July 17 article "Ugly hatred from Trump; crickets from McSally, Sinema."
Sarah Gassen takes Kyrsten Sinema to task for not responding to Trump's ugly tweet about four Democratic Congresswomen. Gassen says that while some things Trump says are not worthy of a response, this instance is different. It is definitely worse. But Sinema seems to know, as everyone should, that the best way to silence a bully is to ignore him. The responses have given Trump the opportunity to deny being racist, to cheers from his base, and another chance to divert attention from more important things. The House vote to condemn him, has given the media another news cycle in which to utter their takes on it, ad nauseum. Some have speculated the issue is bringing Democrats together around the progressive ideas those Congresswomen espouse. Huh? How does objecting to someone being insulted equate with supporting their political position? There's real danger in this over-stepping by the media. It's what can happen when we respond to bullies.
Bonnie Wehle
Midtown
