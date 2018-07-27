Re: the July 25 article "Trolls and snowflakes: In once-stuffy DC, politicians adopt slang to make their points."
This story informs us that our president has fundamentally changed how D.C. politicians are talking, now using slang such as trolling and, most interestingly, snowflake. Snowflakes are children who have been coddled by parents and are overly sensitive and fragile. We are told that it is part of a broader culture war pitting liberal inclusiveness against conservative denouncement of political correctness. Huh?
The actual definition of snowflake is the inability to listen to any opposing point of view. Universities provide safe spaces with milk and cookies and teddy bears for when someone with a differing view than your own comes on campus. If the reporters had been listening and rather than hugging the teddy, they might have gotten it right. Ironic, don’t you think?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
