Re: the August 31 letter "Left has no facts on climate debate."
Facts are neither left nor right; they are observably present. TV celebrity Bill Nye has a very nice YouTube video called climate change 101 that will explain the properties of gases in earth’s atmosphere to you. Scientists have understood that industrial emissions of carbon dioxide will increase earth’s temperature since the 1860’s. Today’s scientists routinely report their observations of the effects of carbon dioxide pollution on our earth. The most recent decade has been the hottest in recorded history and we are well on our way to the 2 Celsius degrees of warming predicted decades ago. In fact, due to lack of initiative on combatting global warming, what we’re calling it nowadays is a climate catastrophe. There won’t be a debate, just a lot of really bad outcomes.
Cynthia Duncan
Midtown
