Once again, the most repetitive and tired tropes of all the letters the Star publishes, and once again wrong on every count. "Dems motivated by hate hate hate for Trump; Hillary colluded with Russia; FISA warrants based on Steel dossier to spy on Trump; Dems willing to sacrifice people's IRA's and the economy to thwart Trump's reelection.
Every assertion is 100% backward. Only Trump's campaign had suspicious Russian contacts. FISA warrants are legitimate and not spying. Last week House bill (HR 1994) passed 417-3 expanding worker's 401(k) & IRA plans. The only effort to trash the economy belongs to Republicans and Mitch McConnell. Remember? "Our only priority ...... make Obama a one term President.'
Democrat's motive for calling out all of Trump's lies ,corruption, venality, callous disregard for decent people's lives? It's LOVE.. Love of their country and what it is supposed to stand for. Love of truth. Love of justice and the rule of law. And most of all love of their fellow man, Unlike tin pot dictators.
Gary Susko
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.