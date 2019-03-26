RE: the March 25 letter "letter selection seems to be skewed."
Mr. Kunasz might have a point, the AZ Daily Star does have a more liberal bent, although it has definitely embraced more conservative writers since this president has been elected, kudos to them! What jumped out, and bothered me, was his last paragraph. "It is interesting to note that the majority of letter-writers are women, (11/15) commenting subjectively on technical issues such as mining but also on politics. (sic)"
Two things. I tend to look at the sex of the writers when I read their letters, being a woman. Today's opinion letters, 13/16 male, 2/16 female, one I am not sure of gender. I have always found more male letter writers, then female. And why can't a woman be an objective writer for technical issues and/or politics? I found his last argument misogynistic. As a highly educated woman, shame on you Mr. Kunasz.
Carol Karpen
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.