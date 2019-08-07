My fellow reader from the West Side writes of Baltimore with much passion and fervor – agreeing with the president's views of that city. I wonder if his knowledge of Baltimore is as shallow as the president’s.
Baltimore is an old American city. It has gone through a great deal of economic and social change over it’s 290 years as an important center of trade and commerce; and it has done about as well as other East Coast cities. It has been governed by politicians of both parties no more or less corruptly than other East Coast cities have been governed. I lived in the Washington, D.C. area for almost 20 years, and have visited Baltimore many times then and since as a student, tourist, businessperson, and friend of people who lived there. I have found it no worse off than any other East Coast city.
If he really cared, the president, could do something for cities like Baltimore with issues beyond their control.
Paul Waugaman
East side
