Regarding the letter "Where are the officials of raided companies?" The writer Frank Engle mentions federal I-9 s that employers keep in their records. He wants the employers in Mississippi prosecuted by ICE, but unknowingly implicates all those 680 illegal alien employees. All employees have to fill out a federal I-9 "Employment Eligibility Verification" form indicating they are legally authorized to work. Meaning, those rounded up in Mississippi likely provided false statements and false/stolen government documents i.e., Social Security cards/numbers, to gain employment. All in violation of federal law and felonies. As long as an employer "reasonably believes" the document (s) presented to them by an employee is legitimate, then they are not violating the law. IF they have knowledge, that is a crime. Mr. Engle unknowingly opened a subject that the news media RARELY covers, the felonies related to I-9s and fraudulent/stolen documents that many aliens engage in AFTER entering the country illegally or over staying their Visas when gaining employment!
David Burford, Retired ICE Snr. Special Agent
Northwest side
