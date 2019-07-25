Re: the July 22 letter "Looking for a 'tribe' to join."
The ancient tribes that the letter writer craves “based on the faith of Abraham ... with distinct boundaries and rigid rules of belonging” (Jews, Christians, Muslims) were not devoid of dissension, rebellion, social and political strife, or any other ills of humanity.
Neither were any of the other tribes of this world (the tribes of Africa, the American Indians, the Celts, the Vikings, the Huns, and all other close-knit groups of people.)
Their strength was that they would ignore their differences and unite against any and all threats to their survival. They were family.
Read your religious texts. Learn World History.
I recommend joining the American tribe. Work within the system to bring us together again as one tribe, united to defeat today’s external and internal threats to our nation’s survival.
Betty Bohm
East side
