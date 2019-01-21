The writer suggests that President Trump’s handling of the government shutdown is nothing but pandering to the smaller states that helped him get elected. We’re reminded that he was not elected by the people, but rather that evil Electoral College and his solution is that Congress must move swiftly eliminate it.
Our Founding Fathers realized the tyranny of the majority and that’s why America is a republic rather than a democracy. The College is the reason why the Executive must always pander to the small states.
And by the way, Congress can only pass bills (legislate) and the bills become law only if the Executive approves. To change the Constitution, you will have to pander to those annoying small states.
Jeffrey McConnell
Northwest side
