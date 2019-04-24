The writer warns us of an impending mass exodus from America if Trump wins again. We can only hope.
Let’s walk down memory lane from the 2016 election, when a mass of celebrities promised to expatriate.
Whoopi Goldberg said she was just moving on and Miley Cyrus also left no forwarding address.
Snoop Dogg and Barbra Streisand preferred Canada, a perennial favorite since the Vietnam War era.
Cher pledged to not only leave the country, but go to Jupiter.
The crown jewel is Ruth Bader Ginsburg who said would find life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness in New Zealand, leaving yet another empty Supreme Court seat for our unspeakably evil president to fill.
But why are they all still here? It’s because America is great and no president as bad as George Bush, as terrible as Barack Obama or as awful as Donald Trump will change that.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
