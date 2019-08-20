I find it difficult to read articles proclaiming that certain candidates are backed by "dark money". The judgement of which money is beneficial is a fallacy. We must rid elections of all financial incentives, in order for our political process to function efficiently. One solution to the problem, is to set aside a certain finite amount for campaigns, and not let candidates get an unfair advantage with any additional financing, whatever the source. This could attract candidates who want to make a positive difference.

Victor Panizzon

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

