Re: the June 13 letter "Not slanderous if it's true."
Let me get this straight...I served 28 years in the USAF as an A-10 pilot, served in combat, sacrificed for country and family to allow you to call me insane for supporting this President? You make unsubstantiated claims about our President, including the "draft dodger" claim. I served under five Presidents - Reagan 40, Bush 41, Clinton 42, Bush 43 and Obama 44. Every Republican President served in some capacity, neither Democratic President did. President Clinton used Educational deferment and false ROTC commitments to avoid service but in your view was NOT a draft dodger? President Obama chose not to serve, as was his right, but could not have served due to his drug usage (Re: Dreams from My Father). See a trend here? If you served, thank you for your service, if not, that is okay too...but please don't call me insane. Vote your conscience, but please allow others the freedom to do the same without labeling them as "insane." Be safe, go Cats!
Colonel, USAF (Ret) Russell
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.