Columnist Christine M. Flowers addresses the Jussie Smollett debacle by saying that when someone lies about being a victim, it makes it that much harder for the next person to be believed. That may be true but it misses the important issue. Flowers is so wedded to victimization politics that she fails to understand that Smollett apparently concocted an elaborate scheme to foment division among us. His weapon was not a gun, but hate. His motive may be personal, political or both, we don’t know. If Smollett was a guy holding a cardboard sign at I-10 and Speedway, we wouldn’t care, but he is a media personality. Let’s recognize that this as a serious crime and the victim is America.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.