Re: the September 18 article "Our nation's veterans deserve better than 'Medicare for All'."
As a Marine, Viet Nam Veteran, that uses the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as a health care resource I was confused by Mr. Frank Antenori's article, on September 18th, about the loss of benefits for U. S. Veterans if "Medicare for All" is implemented. If anything Veterans will benefit, once they are on Medicare, as I have. My wife and I were in Michigan this past summer and visited a buddie that had to move to the Lower Peninsula because the VA in the UP (Upper Peninsula) had closed.
I want to thank Mr. Antenori for his service to our Country. I stand with him that our Veterans should never be forgotten. But it is not productive to be supportive of an issue that is based in fear.
I noticed by your bio, Mr. Antenori, that you also served in the Arizona Legislature. Let's, you and I, get together and increase the VA clinics in Arizona, in the rural areas.
David McCarty
Northwest side
