Sidney: It would have been helpful to us all had you explained what ‘evil’ you have in mind by “. . . . plays into the hands of the evil we are confronting.” Also why did you think your bona fides somehow make your comments more cogent? Without necessary clarifications your letter reads more like hate speech.
By the way I looked up ‘yellow dog Democrat’ on Wikipedia and they said it represents southern Democrats who refuse to vote Republican for any reason. Am I correct therefore in concluding you support(ed) segregation?
Geoffrey Fox
East side
