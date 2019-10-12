Re: the Oct. 10 article "Trump's tactics may boost case to impeach him.
The AP “news” story includes a paragraph WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW which unfortunately contains only half of the information that we need to be informed, the Democrat script of events.
They report that the House of Representatives has started a presidential impeachment inquiry which is patently false. An inquiry can only begin when the House votes to have one and that hasn’t happened. What is occurring is that House Democrats are using their subpoena power to conduct interrogations in private with no GOP involvement.
Not surprisingly Trump refuses to cooperate with these partisan back-room political charades, and we’re told that Trump’s combativeness has put him on a more certain path to charges. This is comment which is captured in the headline is bizarre, since Trump is telling the Democrats, if you want to impeach me do it. Pick a charge and take your best shot.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.